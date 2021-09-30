NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person who robbed the Regions Bank on Gallatin Pike Thursday morning.
Police say the person gave the teller a note saying he had a gun and wanted money. The man was seen wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants, and a face mask. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.
This is the 4th bank robbery in the Metro area in a two-week span.
