NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Investigators are looking for four people involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Nashville in April.

Police said 26-year-old Christopher Hill was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street on April 17.

According to police, the suspected gunman, another man, and two women left the Vibes Bar & Lounge on Demonbreun Street shortly after 2 a.m. After the women entered a black Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Hill argued with one of the men before police said, the second man, armed with a handgun, "intervened."

Police said Hill was backing away from the pickup truck when one of the men shot him and Hill's friend. The four people left the area in the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, police said.

Police said Hill died after being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. His friend suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

The suspected gunman was believed to be about 5’8” tall, with an average build. On that night, he was wearing shorts and a dark ball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.