NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a 12-year-old runaway.
Police say Jayla Martin left a home on Wimpole Drive early Wednesday morning. It is believed she is in the South Nashville or LaVergne areas.
Please be on the lookout for 12 yr old runaway Jayla Martin, who left the Wimpole Dr home where she was staying early this morning. She is believed to be in the South Nashville or LaVergne areas. See her? Pls call 615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/6lmuFQkIwT— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 27, 2019
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.