NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a 12-year-old habitual runaway who fled from Juvenile Detention on Thursday morning.
Police said Hussein Hassan was being transported by Department of Children’s Services’ personnel to their office from Juvenile Detention when he got out of the vehicle and fled.
Hassan was last seen on Friday morning near Fifth Avenue North and Church Street with several juveniles.
Police believe Hassan could still be in the downtown area. He is known to drum buckets for money in downtown Nashville.
Hassan has brown hair with dreadlocks. He is 4’11” tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone seeing Hassan should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
