Metro Police search for woman who shot at van, hit 21-year-old man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to find the woman responsible for shooting at a van and hitting a 21-year-old man in the arm on Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported on South 5th Street at Woodland Street around 1:30 p.m. That’s when police said a woman got out of a black Dodge Intrepid and fired at the van.
Metro Police are trying to find the woman responsible for shooting at a van and hitting a 21-year-old man in the arm on Monday afternoon.
The unidentified 21-year-old man went to St. Thomas Midtown where police said he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Metro Police said they are still investigating the motive for the shooting and released photos of the suspect. People who have information can call East Investigations at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.