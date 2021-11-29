Metro Police search for woman who shot at van, hit 21-year-old man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to find the woman responsible for shooting at a van and hitting a 21-year-old man in the arm on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on South 5th Street at Woodland Street around 1:30 p.m. That’s when police said a woman got out of a black Dodge Intrepid and fired at the van.

The unidentified 21-year-old man went to St. Thomas Midtown where police said he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Metro Police said they are still investigating the motive for the shooting and released photos of the suspect. People who have information can call East Investigations at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.