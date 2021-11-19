NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the triple shooting in North Nashville on Friday afternoon.
According to police, two people went to the 1700 block of Kellow Street just before 1 p.m., where they admitted to police that they were there to buy drugs.
Then, police said a 17-year-old walked out nearby with a gun. The two adults told police that they thought they were about to be robbed, and that's when shots were exchanged between a 17-year-old and two adults.
Police confirmed to News 4 that one shooting victim was found on the scene, and two others showed up at St. Thomas Midtown. Police said the two adults were grazed, and the teen was shot in the leg. All injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.
Neither party wants to file charges, and no one will be charged.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates starting at 4 p.m.
