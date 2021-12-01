NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police ask for the public's help locating a missing 85-year-old woman.
Police said The family of Lucy Buchanan, who has Alzheimer's, last talked with her on Monday morning. Buchanan is known to walk Buena Vista and Clarksville Pike area, police said.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Buchanan, who is 5 ft tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.
TBI officials said Buchanan has "a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance."
Anyone who sees Buchanan is asked to call the police at 615-862-8600 or TBI, at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
