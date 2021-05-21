NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are trying to locate the man responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in her parked car near Music Row on Thursday night.
A woman in her 20s was parked close to the intersection of Terrace Place and 21st Avenue South at 8:45 p.m. Police said the unidentified man in his late 40s approached her, asked for money, and then a ride. However, she refused both requests.
Police said the man then asked for sex, which she denied. The man displayed a knife and started to touch himself. At that time, he got into the woman’s car and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The woman drove off after the man, who has dirty blonde hair, acne scars on his face, and a Playboy bunny tattoo, left the car, police said.
The woman told police the man was wearing a black t-shirt with a faded Confederate flag on the front, blue jeans, and a black cloth under a black baseball cap that also had a confederate flag on it.
Police said the man had a silver car with a sunroof and a front vanity license plate that was half Confederate, half American flag parked nearby
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers “can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.”
