NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are trying to locate the man accused of vandalizing a school in Midtown three times.
Police said an unidentified man burglarized Saint Clement Academy on McMurray Drive on May 14, 22, and 30.
The man is accused of breaking windows and a glass door before entering the school. During two incidents, police said the man took money while leaving empty-handed on the third visit.
"He also caused damage to the office doors and ceiling, when he crawled through the ceiling tile to gain entry into another room," police said in a release on Friday.
On Friday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers "can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward."
