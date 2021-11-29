NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are currently searching for the 62-year-old man responsible for shooting a female acquaintance at a storage unit in East Nashville on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of McGavock Pike around 8:45 a.m. After the shooting, investigators are searching for David Lindsay, who they said shot a 55-year-old woman. She is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

David Lindsay David Lindsay is wanted for shooting a female acquaintance at an East Nashville storage unit.

According to police, Lindsay lives at the storage unit. He is believed to have "mobility issues" and could still be on site.

This story will be updated as more information is reported. News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring updates on-air and online.