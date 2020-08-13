Metro Police search for man accused of assaulting 2 women on Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting two women on the Stones River Greenway.
On Thursday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
The assaults took place on Wednesday with the first happening at 8:15 a.m. The victim told police he asked "for directions before attempting to grab her breast." After getting away from him, the victim told police he "walked off, laughing."
Police said about 15 minutes later, a second woman said she was "using a towel, he grabbed her from behind and fondled her." She told police she "screamed and he ran away."
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.
