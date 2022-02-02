NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are trying to find the driver who shot at a mother and her daughters along Interstate 24 this weekend.

Ashley Evans, of Rutherford County, was driving on the eastbound side of the highway between the Hickory Hollow and Old Hickory Boulevard exits on Sunday evening. That's when she told police that an unknown driver opened fire and hit the driver's side door of her car.

Evans' 12-year-old and 7-year-old were in the car. Police said the 12-year-old daughter was hit in the hand and is still recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.

In total, the suspect hit the Infinity with at least five bullets, police said. Evans told police that she "was driving normally and did not believe this was a road rage incident."

Police said that multiple vehicles had to swerve to avoid the gunfire on I-24. However, this gunfire meant that no one could identify the shooter.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 4 is talking with Evans, and we will bring you her story coming up at 4 p.m.