NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police ask for the public's help locating the two men responsible for robberies at three convenience stores this month.

The East Precinct detectives said the robberies happened on the following days and locations:

Friday at 9 p.m. at Mini Market, 722 McFerrin Avenue

Thursday at 10 p.m. at Petra Express, 766 Douglas Avenue (attempted)

June 10 at 10:30 p.m. at Best Price Beer & Tobacco, 2900 Gallatin Pike

Police said one of the men has a tattoo on his right inner forearm, and the second is armed with an AK-47 style pistol.

Police said they also want to identify a woman at Friday's night robbery at the McFerrin Avenue market. Detectives said she is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information about the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.