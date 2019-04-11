A safe place to turn in a crisis, it’s what the Metro Nashville Police Department is hoping to create around the city for members of the LGBTQ community.
It’s called the Safe Place Program, designed for victims of hate crimes. The sticker in a window means that business has agreed to call police for a victim, and give them a place to stay until help arrives.
“They do not deserve to picked on for an inherent trait, so we are here to protect them,” Metro Officer Catherine Poole said. Protection is what MNPD hopes that sticker will provide Nashville’s marginalized groups. “It’s open to everybody for any reason.”
“I think it’s about time this happened to make it more comfortable,” Local Honey employee Michael Jay said Thursday. The hair salon is LGBTQ-owned and operated and was the first business to down a Safe Place sticker in Nashville.
The Safe Place Program started in Seattle, and MNPD is one of the first other cities to adopt it. It’s not only the badge for a safe place in a crisis, it’s an invitation for someone to be who they are when they walk inside.
“Nashville prides itself on its welcoming diverse spirit,” Community Oversight Board and Nashville Pride Board member Andres Martinez said. “Seeing the sticker, or the police recognizing the sticker, on the business front will hopefully remind them every day of the struggles the LGBTQ community may face.”
Hate crimes go vastly under-reported, according to police. “I think people are scared to come to the police,” Martinez explained, “Scared they might not believe them and scared for retribution from whoever perpetrated the attack.”
In January, News4 reported seven Metro Officers were either suspended or demoted after they secretly took pictures of a transgender person and shamed them on public Facebook pages.
Officer Poole believes this program is an opportunity for growth. “We have a large amount of LGBTQ employees of our own. So, one, it's establishing that history, that culture.”
Pole stressed the businesses who register as safe places are not just for the LGBTQ community, but for anyone who falls victim to a hate crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.