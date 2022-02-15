Metro Police respond to stabbing call along I-40

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after responding to a stabbing call along I-40 West Tuesday night near Fesslers Lane. 

The call came into dispatch just after 9:00 PM. Multiple officers could be seen looking into a vehicle parked along the middle barrier. 

There is no word on injuries or arrests. 

This is a developing story. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.