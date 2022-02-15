Metro Police respond to stabbing call along I-40

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after responding to a stabbing call along I-40 West Tuesday night near Fesslers Lane.
The call came into dispatch just after 9:00 PM. Multiple officers could be seen looking into a vehicle parked along the middle barrier.
There is no word on injuries or arrests.
This is a developing story.
