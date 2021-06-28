NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Metro Police put out a new safety video about making sure you have a safe rideshare experience.

Looking at downtown over the weekend, large crowds show tourism is back for the summer. That means an abundance of rideshares downtown and potential dangers.

Officials say the number one priority is verifying your driver and the exact vehicle.

"Always confirm the make, model, vehicle, and license plate of the vehicle through the app. Ask the driver for their first name and avoid traveling alone if possible," the video stated.

We have seen a couple of incidents where rideshares turned into violent crimes.

Just a month ago, a woman was picked up in downtown Nashville, sexually assaulted, and then dropped off at her destination.

The suspect involved in that case has not yet been identified.