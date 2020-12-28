NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video released by the Metro Police Department shows one of the officers in downtown Nashville at the time of the explosion.

The surveillance video released on Sunday night shows Officer James Wells turning around and walking out of frame just moments before the explosion.

"I literally hear God telling me to turn around and check on Topping, who was by herself down on Broadway. And as I turn around for me it felt like I only took three steps, and the music stopped," Wells said.

The Metro Police officers evacuated residents on Christmas morning before the explosion and spoke to the media on Sunday morning.

"I got knocked to the ground. I immediately got up," Officer Tyler Luellen said. "They seemed in shock and in awe of what was going on.

The officers from this point jumped into action, helping more people coming outside after the blast.