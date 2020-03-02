A neighbor, who saw a thirteen year old boy bleeding outside a North Nashville home, quickly called 9-11 for help.
It all went down on February 22nd, on Albion street. The neighbor heard a shot, quickly ran outside and found the boy bleeding. The following is a portion of that 9-11 call.
"Oh Lord, it's a little boy, what happened? he's awake, bleeding, keep it calm, baby, please be still,"
The 9-11 operator asks the woman to apply a clean towel to the boys wound until first responders arrive.
"Don't move, don't move, don't move, stay still, so you won't bleed so much, stay calm baby, your all right, your all right, breathe just breathe,"
A 17-year old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting, he was sitting on the steps of the home when police arrived.
The teen pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, he was released into DCS custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.