NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released police body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on Thursday morning.

Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting that happened near Cedar Hill Park just after 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a witness called about an abandoned vehicle in a traffic lane of Old Hickory Boulevard with the doors open. Officers heard gunshots coming from the wooded area when they arrived on the scene.

“When officers arrived and began inspecting the car, they started hearing gunfire and it was readily apparent from those sounds that the shots were being directed towards the officer,” Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a briefing on Thursday morning.

Police said after about a 40-minute standoff while officers repeatedly telling the suspect to surrender and stop shooting, Metro Police officer Ricardo Cruz, who has been with the department for two years, returned fire with his department-issued shotgun, killing the 39-year-old suspect. The suspect has not been identified.

“Officers continued to make loudspeaker requests and verbal demands for the gunman to surrender,” Aaron said. “Ultimately, they saw the man on the edge of the woodline, put spotlights on his, and continued to demand he surrender and come out of the woods. Instead, he directed his 9-millimeter pistol in his hand and fired two more shows within very close proximity of the officer, one officer returned fire with a shotgun, killing the suspect.”

It is unclear what the suspect was shooting at before the officers arrived on the scene.

“At this point we believe the gunman to be a 39-year-old man who had an arrest warrant issued against his yesterday for tampering with an electronic monitoring device,” Aaron said.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Police said all body camera footage from the officers on the scene will be reviewed.

Thursday’s shooting is the 10th officer-involved shooting in Nashville this year and there have been over 50 in the state in 2021.

“Officers have been put at extreme risk by these individuals and officers have had to use their service weapons in defense of themselves and persons in our community,” Aaron said. “Each situation stands on its own as far as facts are concerned.

“When you talk about the number of police shootings, please keep in mind the specific facts related to each, the danger our police officers have been put in in 2021 and why they had to.”

Old Hickory Boulevard between Dickerson Pike and Nesbitt Lane was closed all morning as the investigation continued. The highway reopened after 1 p.m.