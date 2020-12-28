Metro Police release body footage before, after explosion

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have released body camera footage from one of the officers at the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Officer Michael Sipos was one of the six Metro Police officers called to Second Avenue N before a RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building early Friday morning.
Metro Police released the following footage:
Metro Police told News 4 on Monday night this footage released was the only body cam being used Christmas morning.
Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion. There were 41 buildings damaged in the explosion and three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.