NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers recovered a stolen car and three guns, one of them stolen last month from an unlocked car on Pillow Street.
Police say officers found the stolen Nissan Sentra which had been stolen overnight Wednesday from an apartment complex in the 500 block of Ben Allen Road. The Sentra was found parked outside the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.
Officers then took 25-year-old Latrelle Cox, a convicted felon, and a 14-year-old boy into custody.
The 14-year-old was found with two handguns, including the one that was stolen from the unlocked car on Pillow Street. Officers also found a handgun in the backseat of the Sentra after they saw Cox put it there.
Cox, who has a prior robbery conviction, was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.
He is free on a $5,000 bond.
The 14-year-old boy was charged in Juvenile Court with two counts of unlawful gun possession.
More crime-related guns off our streets. While recovering a stolen car from an East Nashville apt complex Thur, Juv Crime Task Force officers found a 14 yr old who had 2 pistols, 1 of them stolen. They also came across an armed 25 year old convicted felon. Both persons arrested. pic.twitter.com/2VMc1Hodpx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 4, 2020
