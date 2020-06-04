NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department issued warrants for three people accused of damaging an MNPD patrol car outside the Central Precinct after Saturday's protest.
The three individuals were facing felony aggravated rioting charges for walking on the car and spray painting it.
Two of the people charged—Justin Jones, 24, and Jeneisha Harris, 23—are prominent activists in Nashville.
Jones spoke at the protest in Nashville Saturday. Speaking in front of thousands at Legislative Plaza, Jones called for the prosecution of Andrew Delke, the Metro officer who shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in July 2018.
After police announced the charges, Jones tweeted that the charges were "politically motivated, and false."
Metro Council member Dave Rosenberg (District 35) said the story "reeks of vengeance."
Jones had previously been arrested and banned from the capitol for throwing a drink at Rep. Glen Casada. The charges were dropped.
On Monday, Jones spoke at a Vigil for Black Lives, a peaceful rally that took place in front of the State Capitol Building. During his speech, Jones invited the Tennessee National Guardsman who were in a line in front of the building to lay down their shields, and they did.
In a news release, Metro Police said Jones was "photographed walking on the vehicle damaging it." Two other are facing charges for the damaged vehicle, a 2018 Ford patrol car that police say could be a total loss.
Harris was also charged for walking on the police car, "contributing to the damage."
Less than three hours after the charges were announced, Metro Police said the warrants against Jones and Harris would be recalled.
Metro Police released a statement:
After a review of additional information from last Saturday, some of which was just received this afternoon, the MNPD and District Attorney General Glenn Funk agree that the arrest warrants issued last night against Justin-Bautista-Jones and Janeisha Harris will be recalled for the present.
Daniel Lane, a 22-year-old from Franklin, still faces charges because he allegedly spray painted the vehicle.
In total, police say 18 MNPD vehicles were damaged Saturday after the peaceful protest devolved into a night of riots and vandalism. Eleven of the vehicles are still out of service.
Much of the damage in Saturday night's riot was inflicted on the Historic Courthouse. Windows were shattered, the building was tagged with spray paint and multiple people tried light fires in the building.
A plaque honoring local civil rights icon Diane Nash was also destroyed.
Metro Police expressed gratitude for the amount of tips and photographs that have been submitted through Crime Stoppers and the special email address (NashvilleArsonInvestigation2020@nashville.gov) created to collect tips pertaining to the riot.
Please help us identify this woman, who openly set one of the fires at the Historic Courthouse Saturday night. Citizens can call 615-742-7463 anonymously. Cash reward offered. pic.twitter.com/VYse9fUPy7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2020
Detectives are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman shown in the attached video who set one of the fires at the Historic Courthouse Saturday night.
Anyone who knows or recognizes her is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. A cash reward is offered.
Over the past several days, police have arrested the following people in connection with damaging the Historic Courthouse:
- Wesley Somers, 25: aggravated arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct in the state system, and destruction of property using fire in the federal system
- Jesse Lee Clark, 26: aggravated arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for breaking windows and helping Somers ignite materials
- Tondrique Fitzgerald, 23: aggravating rioting and vandalism for engaging with others to pull a granite civil rights plaque off the courthouse wall (the plaque was smashed into pieces)
- Vincent Hamer, 18: with aggravated rioting and vandalism for using objects to break at least two windows at the courthouse.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
