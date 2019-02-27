NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Metro Police raided 1805 Ultra Lounge on Church Street in Midtown this morning.
Police say it has been declared a public nuisance by a judge due to violence and drug activity.
There have been several incidents reported by police at this location, including someone firing an AK-47 earlier this month.
According to police, there was also a deadly shooting at 1805 Church Street on March 2, 2018. The bar at that time was called "Medusa."
Police reported that they arrived to Medusa that night and heard shots. They watched a large crowd rush out of the building, and 21-year-old Marqoindis Thompson collapsed in the middle of Church Street.
Authorities say two people had been shot: Thompson, and 22-year-old David Young.
Thompson later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from his injuries.
1805 Ultra Lounge is scheduled to be padlocked this morning at 4a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.