NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thanks to the quick response from South Precinct officers on Tuesday, a 1-year-old boy is safe tonight after the maroon Honda Civic that he was sitting in was taken.
According to police, Zyaire Lewis, the boy's 22-year-old mother, had left her car running outside the 7-Eleven on 340 Harding Place with the boy inside.
When Lewis exited the store, her son was gone.
According to a police statement, officers received a call at 11:40 a.m. about a stolen car. South Precinct officers quickly located the car in 15 minutes and found the boy unharmed on the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.
Police say that Lewis was given a citation for child endangerment.
However, officers are still looking for the man that they suspect stole the car. According to the release, police are looking for a thin, white man with short dark hair in his early to mid-30s with neck tattoos.
The suspect last was seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.