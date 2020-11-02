NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interim Metro Police Chief John Drake announced Monday that he expects Tuesday's election process to go on without any disruptions, but they are prepared to respond as needed.
Nashville has eight precincts which each have an established team of officers that will respond to calls for service at any Nashville polling location.
“Our police officers are committed to ensuring that Nashvillians are able to take part in a safe election without any interference,” Drake said. “In addition to having dedicated officers available to respond to the polls, we will have representation in an FBI command post to ensure that we are aware in real time of any issues taking place across the country and elsewhere in Tennessee."
If you experience any Election Day interference or intimidation, or witness any of the same, you are asked to report this to 615-862-8600.
The MNPD will also have an enhanced presence in the downtown core Tuesday evening with officers being alert for any disruptive activity.
