Metro Police shutting down Egyptian Latino Market
Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police are shutting down a business on Friday morning.

Officers padlocked the Egyptian Latino Market in the 600 block of Millwood Drive around 10:20 a.m. It was deemed a "public nuisance" by police.

Police reported shootings of innocent people at the market in January and last September. There were other reported crimes there, police said.

Emmanuel Oboh was arrested for a shooting outside of the market in September 2020 that left four people injured. 

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the police and the district attorney's office were "forced" to get a court-ordered padlock of the business for the "peace and safety" of the neighborhood. 

News 4 is working to gather more information and will bring updates on air and online as soon as they become available. 

 

