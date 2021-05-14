NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police are shutting down a business on Friday morning.

Officers padlocked the Egyptian Latino Market in the 600 block of Millwood Drive around 10:20 a.m. It was deemed a "public nuisance" by police.

BREAKING: The MNPD is shutting down & padlocking Egyptian Latino Market, 619 Millwood Dr (corner of Murfreesboro Pk & Millwood), as a public nuisance. Shootings of innocent persons have occurred here in Jan & last Sept. Other crimes have also been occurring. pic.twitter.com/uGLTL6H68r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 14, 2021

Police reported shootings of innocent people at the market in January and last September. There were other reported crimes there, police said.

Emmanuel Oboh was arrested for a shooting outside of the market in September 2020 that left four people injured.

Police arrest suspect in shooting that left 4 injured outside Nashville market Metro Police said it has arrested the suspect in a shooting that left four people injured outside a market last month.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the police and the district attorney's office were "forced" to get a court-ordered padlock of the business for the "peace and safety" of the neighborhood.

Chief Drake, outside Egyptian Latino Mkt, said the MNPD & District Atty's Office were forced to seek a court padlocking order for the peace & safety of the area. The market is alleged to have facilitated or overtly allowed the commission of violent felonies, drug crimes & more. pic.twitter.com/pxsC8XAY4c — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 14, 2021

News 4 is working to gather more information and will bring updates on air and online as soon as they become available.