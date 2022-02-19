NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person was killed after a shooting in the Donelson area on Saturday night.
Metro Police said one person died after the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Colonial Circle.
Police did not say whether any suspects were in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
