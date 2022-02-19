NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person is dead according to Metro officials after a fatal shooting in the metro area.
Metro Nashville Police told News4 one person is dead after a shooting in Donelson at 2841 Colonial Cir.
Officials have not confirmed if any suspects are in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
