NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Later this month, Metro Police will begin using a new co-response model to handle calls related to mental health.
Training began this morning for 16 officers who will all be a part of the co-response model and clinicians. All the officers volunteered for the pilot program to get people the mental healthcare they need.
"I'm totally excited that you volunteered to be a part of this. To see a vision that I had," Metro Police Chief John Drake said.
Sixteen Metro Police officers from the North and Hermitage precincts are learning how a partnership between them and clinicians will work.
"They're going to be riding every day with an officer who's been trained in crisis intervention. And they're going to be responding to those calls for service," Metro Police Inspector David Imhof said. "The officers are going to be stabilizing the scene, and the clinicians will be evaluating and doing assessments."
They'll train for 40 hours. Then the partnership will take to the street. Eric Cunningham is one of the officers.
"As officers, we hear you. We know that we're not the ones equipped to handle these calls per se. Trust me, I agree. Now we're going to have mental health counselors with us, assisting us with these situations," Cunningham said. "They're going to be educating us, and I'm going to be educating them. We're going to be partners."
The program has four goals:
- Provide access to care to individuals experiencing a crisis
- to divert away from the criminal justice system into health care
- provide a safe interaction for all
- have better communication between providers
"This is definitely a better situation to have, definitely better options," Cunningham said.
They'll have six clinicians total to start, but it will not be a 24/7 program yet.
"This is a starting point. This is to take care of the most severe crisis situations that we have in our city that 911 is getting a call about regardless and that officers are responding," Mental Health Cooperative Senior Vice President Amanda Bracht said.
The co-response partnership begins June 28 and will run for 12 months during a pilot program period.
The Mental Health Cooperative Senior said they'll measure success by the number of calls they have over the next 12 months and the resolution of those calls. They hope outcomes show improved access to care and want to see arrests for minor offenses related to people who are mentally ill go down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.