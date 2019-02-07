NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 has learned a Metro police officer has transported to the hospital.
The Metro Nashville Police Department officer was at a complex in the 3100 block of Hillsboro Pike assisting the TBI with a search warrant.
The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
