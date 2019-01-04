NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville police officer is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.
Officer Andrew Delke is charged with criminal homicide after authorities say he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in the back while he was running from police in July 2018.
Friday's proceedings will determine if there is enough evidence to send this case to a grand jury.
Judge Melissa Blackburn will look at evidence during the hearing. At an earlier court proceeding, the judge already decided the defense could use Hambrick's criminal history as evidence in the case.
The deadly shooting has led the Nashville community to question racial bias within the Metro Nashville Police Department.
According to The Tennessean, an agent from the TBI, a Metro police officer and a doctor from the medical examiner's office may testify during the hearing.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Stay with News4 for updates from the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.