NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The police department was notified Saturday that an officer assigned to the Midtown Hills Precinct had tested positive. That officer reported that he was not feeling well last Tuesday and did not come to work. Police said he has mild/management symptoms and is currently recovering at home and feeling better.
Police said the Midtown Hills Precinct building has been cleaned and disinfected. The two police cars the officer had driven are being disinfected. The officer’s co-workers were notified of the positive test. None has reported any symptoms, according to police.
