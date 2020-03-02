NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has filed a lawsuit against the department for "consistent" sexual harassment and providing a "sexually hostile work environment."
The civil suit was filed late last month. The officer, who is a woman, began working for MNPD in 2015. According to the complaint, the officer was subject to sexual harassment early on in her career with MNPD and that the harassment has not ceased since then. News4 is choosing not to name the officer at this time.
The lawsuit includes several disturbing allegations of harassment and hostility. For example, the officer alleges that one of her coworkers sent her unsolicited pictures of his penis via Snapchat.
"Many managers and supervisors participated in and had clear knowledge of the inappropriate sexual harassment and sexually hostile work environment directed at the Plaintiff," the lawsuit reads.
The officer's own supervisor harassed her, according to the lawsuit. The man allegedly told the officer that he was willing to "exchange personal and professional favors" if she gave him massages and pictures of herself.
Multiple instances of harassment detailed in the lawsuit came from officers who were later promoted. In once case, an officer who is now a supervisor contacted the plaintiff via Facebook and made sexual jokes and comments, according to the suit. In person, he reportedly made multiple comments about the officer's buttocks.
In another case, a lieutenant who is now a captain on the force gave the officer a hug when she was pregnant and reportedly told her, "everything on you has gotten bigger." The officer believes this comment referred to the fact that her breasts had become larger during the pregnancy.
The lawsuit also claims that two separate police officers tried to kiss the plaintiff on separate occasions. One of them, the suit says, told the officer he loved her.
Near the beginning of her career, a Field Training Officer went through the plaintiff's phone looking for "naughty pictures." The complaint says that same Field Training Officer made sexual comments about other female officers on the force.
Staff at the Metro Police Training Academy have made sexual comments to the officer for "several years," according to the complaint. One member of the Training Academy staff allegedly texted the officer and asked her for pictures of "whatever you're wearing" and then texted her again with, "or not wearing."
In mid-2019, the plaintiff was assigned to help officers who just left the police academy with field training. According to the lawsuit, one of her trainees made "inappropriate sexual comments" about the officer's body and breasts and even asked her about her breast milk. The suit says that same trainee admitted to the officer that he and other male officers would swap pictures of female MNPD employees they found attractive.
The officer in training allegedly sent the plaintiff pictures of her husband and referred to him as a "stud."
The plaintiff decided to report the officer in training for sexual harassment. However, the lawsuit claims that one of the officer's supervisors, who is also a woman, tried to persuade her not to include anything about sexual harassment in the report. The supervisor allegedly told the officer to say she felt "uncomfortable," but not sexually harassed.
Nevertheless, the plaintiff reported the other officer "because of her fear that this officer would sexually harass other female officers," according to the complaint. In the ensuing investigation into the officer in training, he claimed the officer ran personal errands while on duty.
After the department investigated those allegations, the plaintiff was suspended for four days for not "devoting entire time to duty" and for "deficient or inefficient performance of duties."
The officer in training, meanwhile, was suspended one day for sexual harassment, according to the complaint. "This was a trivial punishment and was clearly designed to protect this officer while trying to save face for the department in being able to claim they 'punished' the officer," the suit reads.
The officer claims that her four-day suspension was a form of retaliation, and that she was subject to further harassment during the investigation into her performance. According to the complaint, the officer was asked "questions of a sexual nature that had nothing to do with the allegations under investigation." The officer said she would not have been asked those questions if she was a male officer.
The officer's lawyer sent News4 the following statement:
My client was put into a situation where she felt she had no choice but to file a lawsuit over what has happened to her for years at the Metro Police Department. We do not have any comment about the facts of the case beyond what is in the Complaint. However, we certainly hope the Metro Police Department changes their ways and adequately addresses the concerns and issues my client has raised. She has been significantly impacted by what has happened to her.
