A six-year veteran of the Metro Police Department who resigned in June after drug charges were filed against him will not be able to work for another police department.
It’s all part of an internal investigation that included racial slurs and the drug charges.
Matthew Bajt, who resigned in June, is now officially de-certified in law enforcement.
In a Metro Police complaint report, the charges against Bajt were serious from manufacturing a controlled substance to failure to cooperate and withholding information.
The officer resigned on June 19 prior to being interviewed in connection with the investigation.
The sage of Bajt began in January with a tip that he was growing hallucinogenic mushrooms, commonly called shew or magic mushrooms.
A witness told investigators Bajt even sent her a video of the mushroom growing operation.
Police said the witness also provided investigators with racially charged text messages from Bajt’s phone. In one text he used to “N” word when referring to African-Americans.
Metro Police called the texts “reprehensible and will not be tolerated by the department.”
Because Bajt resigned, the internal investigation was ended.
