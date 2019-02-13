NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Andrew Delke has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly shooting last year.
Delke was not in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.
Delke was indicted by a grand jury for murder in January.
Delke is accused in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, who was killed after a traffic stop last July.
Hambrick's family was in the courtroom for the arraignment.
"We've all seen the tape, we know what he did, and I guess that's just typical that he'd come in here and say not guilty instead of taking responsibility," said the family's attorney, Joy Kimbrough.
Delke's case is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.