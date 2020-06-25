NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville police officer penned a song to promote change.
The song, titled "Your Name," written by Sgt. Henry Partacelli serves as a way to remember George Floyd. Police officers are seen in the video holding signs of the times, promoting equality, peace and respect.
"We just have to come together and this is a way to listen to these healing words," Sgt. Partacelli said.
The police department watched the video for the first time Thursday at police headquarters.
"We also want people to know that we hurt doing this as well, that we feel the same pain that they feel and that we're in it with them," Deputy Chief John Drake said. "We want to be a part of the healing; we want to be a part of getting things better and just feeling better about what we do."
The song already made waves on Music Row when Garth Brooks heard it.
"He said 'Oh my gosh, that's an amazing song. So, you know the songwriter?'" Juanita Copeland of Sound Emporium Studios said. "I said 'Yes I do; he's a Metro police officer.' And he stood up and said 'He has to release this song.'"
"It's just horrible that this is the way we know these folks," Sgt. Partacelli said.
