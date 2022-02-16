NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a crash involving an officer on I-440 on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the officer was injured in the incident and transported to a nearby hospital.
The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, where I-440 transitions to I-40 in West Nashville.
Police have closed the I-40 West onramp while crews work the scene and remove the wreckage.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
