NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 31-year-old woman died and a Metro Police Officer is in stable condition recovering after a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning, police confirmed.

Police confirmed East Precinct Officer Josh Baker was shot in the parking lot of Dollar General near intersection of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive around 9:30 a.m. According to police, Baker, a 14-year veteran of Metro Police, conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Camaro. Police said the owner of the car had six outstanding drug warrants. Baker approached the vehicle.

"He learned that the owner of the car, the person with the outstanding warrants, was not the person driving and a situation devolved from there into a shootout," Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said the 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert fired shots first, drove off, and then crashed shortly after that. As of 12:30 p.m.,

"Officer baker returned the fire, and both persons are hit. Officer Baker is at Vanderbilt, now in surgery in critical condition, and he has a wound to the side of his torso," Aaron said.

Police confirmed that Holbert died after the shooting. Baker was in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt, police confirmed.

BREAKING: MNPD East Precinct Officer Josh Baker is in critical condition after being shot at 9:33 this morning in the parking lot of Dollar General @ Brick Church Pk & Ewing Dr. A 21-year-old woman was also shot and is in critical condition. Investigation active. pic.twitter.com/Hr4qOaTX2N — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2021

Aaron said Baker was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. The footage was taken to police headquarters to download it.

"I know the Nashville community has officer baker in their thoughts and prayers, as they do for the other person involved here," Aaron said. "We would ask for those continued thoughts and prayers. Officer Baker's family, his wife, and his parents have been notified."

Aaron said Baker is a "legacy police officer." His father Danny Baker was the East Precinct commander in prior years and was also a captain with this police department.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said "his thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved.”

“What happened today is a reminder that being a police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job," Cooper said in a statement on Friday.

Dollar General released a statement on the shooting.

"At this time, we are referring all inquiries on this matter to local authorities as to not hinder their ongoing investigation," company said on Friday.

