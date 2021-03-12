A Metro Police Officer is in critical condition after being shot in North Nashville on Friday morning, police confirmed.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police Officer is in critical condition after being shot in North Nashville on Friday morning, police confirmed.

Police confirmed East Precinct Officer Josh Baker was shot in Brick Church Pike's parking lot around 9:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was also shot, police confirmed.

According to police, Baker, a 14-year-old veteran of Metro Police, conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Police said the owner of the car has six outstanding drug warrants. Baker approached the vehicle.

"He learned that the owner of the car, the person with the outstanding warrants, was not the person driving and a situation devolved from there into a shootout," Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said the 31-year-old woman fired shots.

"Officer baker returned the fire, and both persons are hit. Officer Baker is at Vanderbilt, now in surgery in critical condition, and he has a wound to the side of his torso," Aaron said. "The female is at Skyline Medical Center also being treated."

Aaron said Baker was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. The footage was taken to police headquarters to download it.

"I know the Nashville community has officer baker in their thoughts and prayers, as they do for the other person involved here," Aaron said. "We would ask for those continued thoughts and prayers. Officer Baker's family, his wife, and his parents have been notified."

Aaron said Baker is a "legacy police officer." His father Danny Baker was the East Precinct commander in prior years and was also a captain with this police department.

Dollar General released a statement on the shooting.

"At this time, we are referring all inquiries on this matter to local authorities as to not hinder their ongoing investigation," company said on Friday.

