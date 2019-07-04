NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fiery overnight accident that killed one of their own.
Police tell us the accident happened just off Interstate 24 near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive. Metro Police confirms on-duty officer, 28-year-old John Anderson, has died. Ofc. Anderson was a four-year MNPD veteran from North Carolina and was reportedly well liked in the department.
A moment of silence will be held in honor of Anderson during the opening of Let Freedom Sing! in downtown Nashville at 5:45 p.m.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Officer John Anderson and the entire Metro Nashville Police family. Nashville is a very close community, and we come together in times of tragedy. In honor of Officer Anderson, we will open tonight’s July 4th event with a special moment of silence led by Mayor David Briley and Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson," Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. President/CEO Butch Spyridon said in a statement.
Around 3 a.m. an officer in East Nashville followed a white Ford Fusion that had high beams on. That officer called off the chase when the car sped off.
Investigators say the car raced down the road and ran a flashing red light at Interstate Drive and Woodland Street around 3:05 a.m., colliding with Officer Anderson's patrol car at a high rate of speed. Anderson's patrol car then smashed into a light pole.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, 17-year-old Jayona Brown, was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released into police custody. She was charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license, evading arrest, and aggravated assault on her passenger. The 18-year-old female passenger, identified as Antona Esaw, went to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.
Ofc. Anderson was on the way to a nearby scene to assist another officer with a pedestrian walking along Interstate 24 when the crash occurred.
Nashville Fire Department and TBI joined many other agencies and officials Thursday morning offering their condolences in Metro Police's loss of Ofc. Anderson.
People have been stopping by throughout Thursday morning and leaving items at a make-shift memorial at the crash site. Non-profit organization Foundation for Fallen Officers of Tennessee tells News4 that they are planning to reach out and make a monetary donation to Ofc. Anderson's family.
Ofc. Anderson was a 2013 graduate of Western Kentucky University, was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and spent his entire career at Metro Police's central precinct. He was a member of the Metro PD Drill & Ceremony Team, and was a bagpiper. He leaves behind a girlfriend and an 18-month-old son. Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.
Brown will be in court Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. for a detention hearing.
Anyone wishing to contribute to a fund for Officer Anderson's son's education may send a check to the MPD Community Credit Union at 2711 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214. You can also send condolences to Metro Police by emailing mnpdassistance@nashville.gov. All condolences will be printed and placed into a binder for Officer Anderson's family.
