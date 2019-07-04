NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fiery overnight accident that killed one of their own.

East Nashville crash involving Metro Officer

Police tell us the accident happened just off Interstate 24 near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive. MNPD confirms on-duty officer, 28-year-old John Anderson, has died. Anderson was a four-year MNPD veteran from North Carolina and was reportedly well liked in the department.

MNPD John Anderson

Ofc. John Anderson

Officer Anderson was killed at 3:05 a.m. in the crash at Interstate Drive & Woodland Street.

His police car was hit by a 17-year-old driver. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released into police custody. She was charged with vehicular homicide. Her 18-year-old passenger, also not identified, went to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Ofc. Anderson was on the way to a nearby scene to assist another officer with a pedestrian walking along Interstate 24 when the crash occurred.

Nashville Fire Department and TBI have both released statements Thursday morning on Twitter, offering their condolences in MNPD's loss of Ofc. Anderson.

