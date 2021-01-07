NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police ask for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old.
Detectives from Metro Police Youth Services said Ja'Mya Boyd was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Kothe Way on December 20 morning. According to investigators, Boyd left home with her school laptop computer and an iPad.
However, police said there had been no "any known computer/social media activity" from Boyd. Police said Boyd did not have her cellphone when she left on Dec. 20.
Boyd received a ride to her grandmother's home on Trinity Lane. However, police said she "did not have any interaction with her grandmother." Her grandmother also received a phone call from Boyd from an unknown number.
Detectives from Metro Police Youth Services said they have talked with her family, friends, and administrators as they attempted to determine her whereabouts.
"They have also visited several residences in hopes of locating her and are working to follow up on out of state leads," Metro Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Anyone with any information about Boyd's whereabouts is asked to call Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
