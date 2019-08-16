NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help in identifying a man whose body was found Monday in the Cumberland River near Oldham Street.
The body matches the description of a man who jumped from the James Robertson Bridge on August 8. He was described as a black male in his 20s or 30s around 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored shirt and what appeared to be camouflage pants. A tattoo on his right arm reads "RIP Man-Man."
If anyone knows who the man is, please contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
