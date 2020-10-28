NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for 29-year-old Sarah Doss, who has Autism.
She left home from Ewing Drive early Wednesday morning and has not been seen since.
She has long black hair and was wearing flower print pants and a red shirt.
Doss is five feet, five inches tall and is 120 pounds. If you see her, please call 615-862-8600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.