NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake and officers with the department began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday morning.
The department tweeted a video of Chief Drake being vaccinated.
MNPD officers have the opportunity to receive COVID vaccinations beginning this morning. Chief Drake just received his. pic.twitter.com/MZpTdmSjxj— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020
Nashville Fire Department Director William Swann received his COVID-19 vaccination on Monday as well.
Monday morning Director Chief Swann joined our personnel to have his COVID-19 vaccination. Our personnel are currently getting vaccinated. Thank you to @HCAhealthcare for partnering with us to provide this important vaccination. #NFDin2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nlBAunquIY— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 28, 2020
Fire department personnel are currently being vaccinated.
To follow the vaccination numbers in Tennessee click here.
MORE COVERAGE:
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,188 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths in the…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order extending Tennessee's sta…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.