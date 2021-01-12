NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is warning law enforcement agencies across the country about possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.
Here in Nashville, Metro Police say they are preparing for at least three protests over the next week and half, though they say there are "no threats of any violence."
Metro Police Chief John Drake identified the three protests the department is monitoring in a letter to Metro Council.
The first protest is set for Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. by advocates for social justice out of Knoxville.
Metro Police Chief John Drake says the department is working had to ensure people can peaceably assemble without injuries or property damage.
Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell, whose district includes the state capitol and Nashville City Hall, says he's happy for the proactive communication from Metro Police.
"I have received some questions from constituents already since January 6 — 'hey, what does this mean for Nashville?" O'Connell said. "There are profound disagreements right now among Americans and that is true among Nashvillians and Tennesseans, and my hope would be that people resolve these differences in a manner befitting of a civil society."
Metro Police are also monitoring a second capitol protest on Sunday called the "Tennessee Freedom Event."
Police say there could also be a pro-Trump rally at the capitol on Inauguration Day.
Another protest not included in Chief Drake's letter is scheduled to start this morning at 7:30. It is being organized by People's Plaza Tennessee.
Organizers say they hope to get the attention of state lawmakers who are retuning to work this morning.
