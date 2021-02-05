NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help identifying a man they say killed 41-year-old Elmer Rea of Nashville in October of 2020.

Police believe that Rae was walking in the rear parking lot of InTown Suites on Myatt Drive when a four-door black sedan with tinted windows pulled up. The shooter got out of the car and shot Rea, police said.

Police said the man and Rea had a verbal argument before the deadly shooting. That same person fled the scene shortly after the shooting, police said.

If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.