There is a heavy police presence outside the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for murder in Memphis fired three shots as U.S. Marshalls were trying to arrest him at a hotel in south Nashville, Metro Police said.

Michael Lynn Tucker is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Most Wanted List” connected with a shooting on March 26. 

Law enforcement learned that he had been transported to the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit. When marshals announced themselves, Metro Police said Tucker fired three shots. Police said no one was hit, and there were no reported injuries.

Metro Police provide an update on the standoff situation at the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive.

The Metro Police SWAT team has been called and has started negotiations with Tucker. Police are hoping to bring him into custody peacefully. Police added that no one had left the room since the shooting, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

After the shooting, a hotel worker told News4 the LaQuinta Inn was evacuated, and a large police presence.

There is a large police presence at the LaQuinta Inn in south Nashville. Hotel workers tell News4 police have evacuated the hotel.

According to TBI, Tucker is facing three counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Possession/Employ Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

TBI Most Wanted - Michael Lynn Tucker - Added March 29, 2021

Michael Tucker is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Memphis Police Department for three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession/employ of a fire arm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

News 4 Nashville has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.