NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for murder in Memphis fired three shots as U.S. Marshalls were trying to arrest him at a hotel in south Nashville, Metro Police said.
Michael Lynn Tucker is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Most Wanted List” connected with a shooting on March 26.
Law enforcement learned that he had been transported to the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit. When marshals announced themselves, Metro Police said Tucker fired three shots. Police said no one was hit, and there were no reported injuries.
The Metro Police SWAT team has been called and has started negotiations with Tucker. Police are hoping to bring him into custody peacefully. Police added that no one had left the room since the shooting, and there is no danger to the public at this time.
After the shooting, a hotel worker told News4 the LaQuinta Inn was evacuated, and a large police presence.
According to TBI, Tucker is facing three counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Possession/Employ Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
News 4 Nashville has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
