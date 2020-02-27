NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was shot and critically injured while riding his bike near Hadley Park.
Police say a 40-year-old man was riding his bike down Batavia Street when he was shot in the back at the intersection of Batavia Street and 25th Ave. North. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Officers are trying to determine if the shooting was targeted or random.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
