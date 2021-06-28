NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after being hit by a train overnight in Antioch.
First responders were called out to the train tracks on Hickory Hollow Parkway and the Bell Road overpass around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
At the scene, Metro Police tell us the man was on the tracks but they don't know the circumstances as to why he was there.
A man is dead this morning after being hit by a train in Antioch. @MNPDNashville says they don’t know the circumstances of why this man was on the tracks. CSX is here as well. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/t2KsWZ416A— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 28, 2021
They say homicide detectives are on their way to investigate further.
According to officials, the train will stay in place as crews work to clear the scene.
